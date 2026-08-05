California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.73 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,207 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 237,550 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 189,949 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,001 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 173.7% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.47). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Voya Financial's payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,830. This represents a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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