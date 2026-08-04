California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,313 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

ARWR opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The firm's revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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