California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,992 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,043,000 after purchasing an additional 184,763 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Henry Schein by 28.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,873,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,734,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company's stock worth $167,453,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock worth $162,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Further Reading

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