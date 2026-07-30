California State Teachers Retirement System Has $98.46 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585,554 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,174 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $98,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.04.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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