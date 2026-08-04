California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.96 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,448 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 956.6% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 115,926 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $246,578,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,713,090 shares of the company's stock worth $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,203 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,373 shares of the company's stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $17.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 4,452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $79,379.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,979.86. This trade represents a 20.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 685,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $12,371,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,388,912 shares in the company, valued at $25,083,750.72. This trade represents a 97.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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