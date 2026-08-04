California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,922,000 after buying an additional 184,557 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $128.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $338.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $331.92 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 32.67%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

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