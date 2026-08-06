California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,832 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Chemed worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 67.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,365 shares of the company's stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 36.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 237.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $436.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemed presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.51, for a total value of $1,079,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,991,215.18. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,654. Insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Chemed Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $545.55 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $473.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $365.20 and a 12-month high of $551.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $673.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 10.60%.The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.000-25.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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