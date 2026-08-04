California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,831 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Element Solutions worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,069,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,660,000 after buying an additional 2,146,512 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,691 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 2,127,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,492.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,075 shares of the company's stock worth $38,611,000 after buying an additional 1,511,430 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,119,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,273 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.19 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

Further Reading

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