California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,939 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of MSCI worth $61,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $742.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $690.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $722.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $709.50.

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MSCI Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE MSCI opened at $575.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $870.71 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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