California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $74,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,189 shares of company stock worth $765,661 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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