California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,626 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Autodesk worth $74,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company's stock valued at $6,362,192,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,157,826 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,006,818,000 after acquiring an additional 70,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,677,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,627 shares of the software company's stock valued at $752,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.40.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $234.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $185.50 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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