California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 21,990 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,423 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.49). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $396.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $392.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.680-6.820 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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