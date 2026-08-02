California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 27,339 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,761 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of ATI worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 124.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,029 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,878,000 after buying an additional 94,793 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,683,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ATI by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 31,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $6,065,269.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,981,468.36. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 192,199 shares of company stock worth $34,601,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Trading Up 3.2%

ATI stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.47.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATI

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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