California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 34,429 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,095 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.4%

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.01. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,970.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 51,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,539.30. This trade represents a 1.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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