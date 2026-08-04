California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 40,671 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,865 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of American Healthcare REIT worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,962,000 after buying an additional 5,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $120,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,129 shares of the company's stock worth $101,326,000 after buying an additional 1,678,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,557,850 shares of the company's stock worth $120,372,000 after buying an additional 1,445,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,456 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.83.

View Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,890. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

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