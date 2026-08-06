California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 58,990 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,123 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Gates Industrial worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,748 shares of the company's stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 55,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTES

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Peifang Zhang sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $177,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,300.64. This represents a 10.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

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