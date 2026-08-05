California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,860 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Repligen worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Repligen Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $175.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $204.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Repligen to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $166.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,055. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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