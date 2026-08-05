California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,247 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,168,000 after acquiring an additional 708,529 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $161,398,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital set a $82.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $885,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,149,159.20. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,572. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $157.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Sprouts Farmers Market, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprouts Farmers Market wasn't on the list.

While Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here