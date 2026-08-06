California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Lamb Weston $LW

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,782 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 28,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,662,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 45,177.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,835,245 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $118,768,000 after buying an additional 2,828,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $411,558,000 after buying an additional 2,111,874 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $84,379,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 350.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,451,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $61,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company's stock.

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Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.39%.The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lamb Weston's payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Lamb Weston from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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