California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Middleby worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Middleby by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Middleby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $152.00 price objective on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price objective on Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $180.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Middleby's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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