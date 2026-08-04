California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,184 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

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National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $97.06. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 26.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.400-7.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

Further Reading

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