California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,207 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lantheus worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 59.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 242,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantheus by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,258 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. CJS Securities lowered shares of Lantheus from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair set a $102.50 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Lantheus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lantheus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $111.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 18.05%.Lantheus's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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