California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $38,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,372,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $173,165,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,594.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $4,183,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS rose 14% year over year to $11.46, exceeding the $10.80 consensus estimate by $0.66. Revenue increased approximately 4% to $1.03 billion, in line with expectations, while reported EPS reached $11.55 versus $9.76 a year earlier. Mettler-Toledo Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS rose 14% year over year to $11.46, exceeding the $10.80 consensus estimate by $0.66. Revenue increased approximately 4% to $1.03 billion, in line with expectations, while reported EPS reached $11.55 versus $9.76 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Mettler-Toledo now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $47.15 to $47.50, above the prior consensus estimate of $46.64. The updated outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and helped strengthen the investment case. Mettler-Toledo Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Mettler-Toledo now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $47.15 to $47.50, above the prior consensus estimate of $46.64. The updated outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and helped strengthen the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies became more bullish: Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $1,400 to $1,580 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade provides additional positive analyst momentum. Benzinga analyst-upgrade report

Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $1,400 to $1,580 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade provides additional positive analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line: EPS guidance of $12.00 to $12.15 brackets the $12.12 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.1 billion is consistent with expectations. This suggests steady performance but provides less of a near-term upside surprise than the full-year outlook.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,420.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,418.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,237.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,276.04. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,023.05 and a 52-week high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.80 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 872.07% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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