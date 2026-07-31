California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,159 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $61,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,712 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the construction company's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,547,599.64. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Vulcan Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Vulcan Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Vulcan reported adjusted EPS of $2.59 versus the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.16 billion compared with expectations of $2.14 billion. Revenue increased 2.5% year over year, supported by pricing, aggregates volumes and cost control. Vulcan Materials Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Vulcan reported adjusted EPS of $2.59 versus the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.16 billion compared with expectations of $2.14 billion. Revenue increased 2.5% year over year, supported by pricing, aggregates volumes and cost control. Positive Sentiment: Aggregates profitability and the full-year outlook remained resilient. Aggregates shipments rose 1% to 59.9 million tons, while segment gross profit increased to $567 million, or $9.47 per ton. Management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion and returned $318 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Vulcan Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Aggregates shipments rose 1% to 59.9 million tons, while segment gross profit increased to $567 million, or $9.47 per ton. Management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion and returned $318 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain broadly constructive but mixed. Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $300 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. Citigroup lowered its target modestly to $350 but retained a “buy” rating, indicating analysts still see upside but differ on the stock’s risk-reward profile.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $300 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. Citigroup lowered its target modestly to $350 but retained a “buy” rating, indicating analysts still see upside but differ on the stock’s risk-reward profile. Negative Sentiment: Weather disruption and energy inflation remain headwinds. Management said pricing and cost controls offset higher energy costs, but these pressures could continue to limit margin expansion. The shares also trade at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported P/E ratio above 32, potentially increasing sensitivity to any slowdown in construction demand.

Management said pricing and cost controls offset higher energy costs, but these pressures could continue to limit margin expansion. The shares also trade at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported P/E ratio above 32, potentially increasing sensitivity to any slowdown in construction demand. Negative Sentiment: A Mexico arbitration award was much smaller than Vulcan’s claim. Mexico was ordered to pay $15 million—less than 1% of Vulcan’s total claim—making the near-term financial benefit immaterial and leaving the broader dispute unresolved. Mexico Arbitration Award

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $288.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.02. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $252.35 and a twelve month high of $331.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 13.75%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Further Reading

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