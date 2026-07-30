California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,252 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,186 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Marriott International worth $86,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 127.0% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 100.0% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $381.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.76 and a fifty-two week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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