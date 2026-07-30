California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,728 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,728 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Airbnb worth $86,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $156.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $12,884,646.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,669.70. This trade represents a 87.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,510,479 shares of company stock valued at $349,064,808 in the last 90 days. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights Airbnb’s growth potential, including its global marketplace, expanding travel offerings and possibility of entering another major growth cycle. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained investor momentum. Airbnb Momentum Opens a Bigger Debate

Recent commentary highlights Airbnb’s growth potential, including its global marketplace, expanding travel offerings and possibility of entering another major growth cycle. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained investor momentum. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 80.8%, with several investment firms adding to their positions. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the stock’s recent trading level.

Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 80.8%, with several investment firms adding to their positions. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased, with Airbnb appearing among the most-watched stocks on Zacks and options activity drawing scrutiny. These reports may increase trading interest but do not identify a clear fundamental catalyst. Airbnb Is a Trending Stock

Investor attention has increased, with Airbnb appearing among the most-watched stocks on Zacks and options activity drawing scrutiny. These reports may increase trading interest but do not identify a clear fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while investors remain concerned about regulatory pressure affecting short-term rentals. The comparison suggests Booking may offer greater scale and a lower multiple, making Airbnb’s valuation more difficult to justify. Airbnb vs. Booking

Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while investors remain concerned about regulatory pressure affecting short-term rentals. The comparison suggests Booking may offer greater scale and a lower multiple, making Airbnb’s valuation more difficult to justify. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares for approximately $38.6 million, reducing his holdings by 12.7%. Insider Nathan Blecharczyk also sold 13,615 shares and has made multiple sales in recent months. While insider sales do not necessarily signal weaker fundamentals, the pattern can weigh on sentiment.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.23.

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Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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