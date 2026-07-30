California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,233 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,301 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $102,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4%

ROST opened at $251.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.37 and a fifty-two week high of $255.30. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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