California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 144,857 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,816,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 144,857 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.2% of California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Broadcom worth $2,109,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 895.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Broadcom by 118.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,739,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,799,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $370.32 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $395.11 and its 200-day moving average is $367.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, $200 billion agreement with Samsung covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Broadcom Just Signed a $200 Billion AI Agreement

Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Is Broadcom Stock Below Fair Value After Its AI Deals?

Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Neutral Sentiment: The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Broadcom’s $200 Billion Samsung Deal

The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Negative Sentiment: One analyst raised concerns about AI “backstop” arrangements involving Broadcom and Nvidia, warning that these structures could leave the companies with additional liabilities if customers do not meet expected commitments. AI Backstop Concerns

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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