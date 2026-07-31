California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,859 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,962 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of D.R. Horton worth $53,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,592 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,647,088 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $669,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,684,724 shares of the construction company's stock worth $530,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,523,164 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $507,441,000 after purchasing an additional 151,144 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $145.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average of $150.43. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.75 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Key D.R. Horton News

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for D.R. Horton to $11.98 from $11.39, indicating expectations for improved earnings growth beyond fiscal 2026.

Wolfe Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for to $11.98 from $11.39, indicating expectations for improved earnings growth beyond fiscal 2026. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a Market Perform rating and a $167 price target, implying potential upside from recent levels despite lowering several earnings estimates.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a rating and a $167 price target, implying potential upside from recent levels despite lowering several earnings estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods projected quarterly EPS of $2.10, $2.50, $3.42 and $3.51 for D.R. Horton’s first through fourth quarters of fiscal 2027, respectively, for full-year EPS of $11.53. Its FY2028 estimate is $13.15.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods projected quarterly EPS of $2.10, $2.50, $3.42 and $3.51 for D.R. Horton’s first through fourth quarters of fiscal 2027, respectively, for full-year EPS of $11.53. Its FY2028 estimate is $13.15. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $3.09 from $3.41, FY2026 EPS to $10.57 from $10.73, FY2027 EPS to $11.53 from $12.28 and FY2028 EPS to $13.15 from $13.92.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $3.09 from $3.41, FY2026 EPS to $10.57 from $10.73, FY2027 EPS to $11.53 from $12.28 and FY2028 EPS to $13.15 from $13.92. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research lowered its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $2.97 from $3.20 and FY2026 EPS to $10.41 from $10.49. Its revised FY2026 forecast is also slightly below the roughly $10.49–$10.54 consensus range.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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