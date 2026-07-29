California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 149,091 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530,473 shares of the company's stock after selling 149,091 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for approximately 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of CocaCola worth $496,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.92-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, up 6.2%-7% year over year and ahead of estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 16% to $4.43 billion. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.92-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, up 6.2%-7% year over year and ahead of estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 16% to $4.43 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand and market share remained resilient. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company gained value share despite economic pressure, helped by zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and affordable offerings such as an extra-caffeinated Mr. Pibb. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit-case volume increased 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company gained value share despite economic pressure, helped by zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and affordable offerings such as an extra-caffeinated Mr. Pibb. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance. Coca-Cola now expects approximately 5% organic revenue growth, compared with prior guidance of 4%-5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9%-10%, up from 8%-9%. The company’s reported FY 2026 EPS guidance is $3.27-$3.30. The FIFA World Cup provided an additional marketing and consumption boost. Coca-Cola Lifts 2026 Earnings Outlook as Second-Quarter Results Top Views

Coca-Cola now expects approximately 5% organic revenue growth, compared with prior guidance of 4%-5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9%-10%, up from 8%-9%. The company’s reported FY 2026 EPS guidance is $3.27-$3.30. The FIFA World Cup provided an additional marketing and consumption boost. Neutral Sentiment: The strong rally leaves KO trading near the top of its yearly range, with a P/E ratio around 28 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning further valuation expansion.

The strong rally leaves KO trading near the top of its yearly range, with a P/E ratio around 28 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning further valuation expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation from technology stocks into Dow blue chips also supported investor attention, although the primary catalyst was Coca-Cola’s earnings and guidance update.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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