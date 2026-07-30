California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,572 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,654 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,572 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $120,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, ahead of the $4.19 billion consensus, while diluted EPS increased 10.1% to $2.84 versus estimates of $2.80. Organic revenue growth accelerated to 4.5%, led by strong demand in Welding, Test & Measurement and Electronics, and Polymers & Fluids. Reuters earnings report

Revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, ahead of the $4.19 billion consensus, while diluted EPS increased 10.1% to $2.84 versus estimates of $2.80. Organic revenue growth accelerated to 4.5%, led by strong demand in Welding, Test & Measurement and Electronics, and Polymers & Fluids. Positive Sentiment: Record profitability and cash flow supported the rally: Operating income reached a company-record $1.15 billion, operating margin expanded to 26.7%, and free cash flow increased 41% to $631 million. ITW returned more than $1.2 billion to shareholders in the quarter, including $750 million of share repurchases, and expects approximately $1.5 billion in repurchases for 2026. ITW Q2 results and guidance

Operating income reached a company-record $1.15 billion, operating margin expanded to 26.7%, and free cash flow increased 41% to $631 million. ITW returned more than $1.2 billion to shareholders in the quarter, including $750 million of share repurchases, and expects approximately $1.5 billion in repurchases for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its outlook: Full-year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance increased to $11.35-$11.55 from the prior outlook, while revenue growth guidance was raised to 4%-5% and organic growth guidance to 3%-4%. The company also expects free-cash-flow conversion above 100% of net income. ITW guidance announcement

Full-year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance increased to $11.35-$11.55 from the prior outlook, while revenue growth guidance was raised to 4%-5% and organic growth guidance to 3%-4%. The company also expects free-cash-flow conversion above 100% of net income. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $350 from $310 and upgraded its stance to “overweight,” signaling confidence that stronger industrial demand and ITW’s execution can support additional gains. Benzinga analyst update

to $350 from $310 and upgraded its stance to “overweight,” signaling confidence that stronger industrial demand and ITW’s execution can support additional gains. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $297 from $278 but maintained a “neutral” rating, suggesting limited upside at recent trading levels. The Fly analyst update

Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $297 from $278 but maintained a “neutral” rating, suggesting limited upside at recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Investors may remain alert to ITW’s debt burden and uneven segment performance. Automotive OEM and Food Equipment growth was comparatively weak, while higher raw-material costs and acquisition-related amortization continued to pressure margins and GAAP EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $292.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.92. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 19.39%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $279.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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