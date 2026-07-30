California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,536 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,147 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 18,536 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cintas worth $91,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $216.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.88. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $161.16 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.13%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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