California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,317 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,333 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 25,317 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Arch Capital Group worth $45,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 24.40%.The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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