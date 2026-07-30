California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,695 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 31,695 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $118,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $90.63 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $108.71. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $114.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported record second-quarter revenue and earnings. Diluted EPS rose 10% year over year to $0.86, exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.85 and matching other estimates of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

O'Reilly reported record second-quarter revenue and earnings. Diluted EPS rose 10% year over year to $0.86, exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.85 and matching other estimates of $0.86. Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales increased 6.0%, while total revenue grew 8.1% year over year, indicating continued demand for automotive aftermarket products. O'Reilly Automotive Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Comparable-store sales increased 6.0%, while total revenue grew 8.1% year over year, indicating continued demand for automotive aftermarket products. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and cash generation were strong: O'Reilly repurchased $2.4 billion of stock and generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow year to date. O'Reilly Automotive Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Capital returns and cash generation were strong: O'Reilly repurchased $2.4 billion of stock and generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow year to date. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 is centered at $3.25, essentially matching consensus. Revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion also brackets the $19.1 billion consensus, offering limited evidence of an outlook upgrade. O'Reilly Automotive Guidance and Earnings Details

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 is centered at $3.25, essentially matching consensus. Revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion also brackets the $19.1 billion consensus, offering limited evidence of an outlook upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Because management did not materially raise its full-year outlook after the quarterly beat, investors may view the results as strong but already reflected in the valuation. That lack of an upside revision likely helps explain the stock’s softer response.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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