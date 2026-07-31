California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 45,473 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,710 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,473 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of VICI Properties worth $50,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,615 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting VICI Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 5.7% year over year to approximately $1.1 billion, beating expectations. Growth was supported by lease escalators, property investments and broader investment activity. VICI Properties grows second quarter revenue to $1.1 billion

Second-quarter revenue rose 5.7% year over year to approximately $1.1 billion, beating expectations. Growth was supported by lease escalators, property investments and broader investment activity. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly FFO was $0.62 per share, up from $0.60 a year earlier and in line with the Zacks consensus estimate. For a real estate investment trust, this recurring cash-flow measure is more relevant to dividend capacity than GAAP earnings. VICI Properties Inc. Q2 FFO Match Estimates

Quarterly FFO was $0.62 per share, up from $0.60 a year earlier and in line with the Zacks consensus estimate. For a real estate investment trust, this recurring cash-flow measure is more relevant to dividend capacity than GAAP earnings. Neutral Sentiment: VICI issued 2026 EPS guidance of $2.45 to $2.47, essentially matching the $2.46 analyst consensus. The update maintained expectations but offered little catalyst for upward revisions. VICI Properties 2026 guidance

VICI issued 2026 EPS guidance of $2.45 to $2.47, essentially matching the $2.46 analyst consensus. The update maintained expectations but offered little catalyst for upward revisions. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings of $0.62 per share were below the $0.71 consensus estimate, while net income attributable to common shareholders declined 39.1% year over year. This likely contributed to the weaker market reaction despite the revenue beat. VICI Properties Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

GAAP earnings of $0.62 per share were below the $0.71 consensus estimate, while net income attributable to common shareholders declined 39.1% year over year. This likely contributed to the weaker market reaction despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary characterized the earnings and updated outlook as failing to impress, suggesting investors wanted stronger growth or improved guidance. The stock is trading near its 12-month low and below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating continued technical pressure. VICI’s Q2 earnings and updated 2026 guidance

VICI Properties Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE VICI opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 67.50%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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