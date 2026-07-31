California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,581 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $76,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of KEYS opened at $312.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $374.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $333.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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