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California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,771 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Garmin logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its Garmin stake by 1.8%, selling 4,771 shares and retaining 256,878 shares valued at approximately $59.6 million. Institutional investors collectively own 81.6% of Garmin.
  • Garmin reported strong second-quarter results, with EPS of $2.81 and revenue of $2.02 billion, beating analyst expectations; revenue increased 11.4% year over year, driven largely by 25% growth in the Fitness segment.
  • Garmin raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to approximately $10.00 EPS and $8.1 billion in revenue. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a $289.20 target price, though valuation concerns remain as the stock trades near its 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Garmin worth $59,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Garmin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Garmin this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Garmin reported second-quarter earnings of $2.81 per share, well above the $2.27-$2.30 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 11.4% year over year to $2.02 billion, exceeding expectations of approximately $1.93 billion. Garmin announces second quarter 2026 results
  • Positive Sentiment: The Fitness segment was the key growth engine, with sales reportedly increasing about 25% as demand for advanced wearables remained strong. Investors viewed the result as evidence that Garmin’s connected-device and healthy-living trends are supporting sustained growth. Garmin's Fitness Business Explodes 25%, Stock Surges
  • Positive Sentiment: Garmin raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to approximately $10.00 in EPS and $8.1 billion in revenue, above consensus forecasts near $9.57 EPS and $8.0 billion revenue. Stronger margins also supported the improved outlook. Garmin Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
  • Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $249 to $289 but retained an Equal Weight rating. The new target remains below the stock’s recent trading level, signaling limited near-term upside in the analyst’s view. Morgan Stanley price target update
  • Negative Sentiment: At a price-to-earnings ratio above 33 and near its 52-week high, some coverage argues that Garmin may be roughly 12% overvalued and that its recent growth rate may be difficult to sustain, creating a risk of profit-taking. Garmin Beats on Strong Demand, Is the Stock Now 12% Overvalued?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $238.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $249.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Garmin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Garmin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Stock Up 0.9%

GRMN opened at $297.50 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $304.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.94 and a 200-day moving average of $236.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.57, for a total transaction of $169,475.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,978.89. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $475,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,197,317.59. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company's stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin's product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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