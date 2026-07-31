California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 61,812 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054,922 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 61,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $65,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 11.43%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of expectations for $3.33 billion. Chipotle shares rise on quarterly earnings beat, raised outlook

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of expectations for $3.33 billion. Positive Sentiment: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving transactions, value deals, menu changes and stronger digital engagement. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling greater confidence in demand. Chipotle raises annual sales forecast

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving transactions, value deals, menu changes and stronger digital engagement. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling greater confidence in demand. Positive Sentiment: Restaurant expansion remains a growth driver: Chipotle opened 100 locations during the quarter, while its Rewards program, digital channels and “Recipe for Growth” initiatives continue to support sales momentum. Chipotle Q2 earnings call highlights growth strategy

Restaurant expansion remains a growth driver: Chipotle opened 100 locations during the quarter, while its Rewards program, digital channels and “Recipe for Growth” initiatives continue to support sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded favorably: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a buy rating, while TD Cowen and BTIG reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $44 and $45, respectively. Analysts increase forecasts after strong Q2 results

Several analysts responded favorably: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a buy rating, while TD Cowen and BTIG reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $44 and $45, respectively. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 54,598 call options, about 28% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased short-term bullish positioning but does not necessarily reflect a change in Chipotle’s fundamentals.

Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 54,598 call options, about 28% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased short-term bullish positioning but does not necessarily reflect a change in Chipotle’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a concern as labor and other operating costs pressure profitability. Management also acknowledged softer traffic in late July, partly linked to consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. Chipotle stock jumped on improving traffic

Margins remain a concern as labor and other operating costs pressure profitability. Management also acknowledged softer traffic in late July, partly linked to consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings rally leaves valuation demanding, while Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $39 despite retaining an overweight rating. Investors may therefore focus increasingly on sustained traffic gains and margin recovery.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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