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California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,785 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Expeditors International of Washington logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its Expeditors International stake by 2%, selling 6,785 shares and retaining 324,311 shares worth approximately $46.45 million. Institutional investors collectively own 94.02% of the company.
  • Expeditors reported quarterly EPS of $1.71, beating estimates of $1.33, while revenue increased 4.4% year over year. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $153.78.
  • EXPD shares opened at $167.01, versus a 52-week range of $110.48 to $183.52. The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share, with a payout ratio of 26.21%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,311 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $46,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $110.48 and a one year high of $183.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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