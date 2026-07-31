California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,225 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,462 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Teradyne worth $73,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 149.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: Revenue more than doubled year over year to $1.33 billion , while adjusted EPS of $2.47 exceeded the $2.09 consensus estimate. Record memory-test sales and strong demand for AI-related semiconductor testing drove the performance. TER Q2 Deep Dive: AI Demand Drives Growth Across Semiconductor Test and Robotics

Revenue more than doubled year over year to , while adjusted EPS of exceeded the $2.09 consensus estimate. Record memory-test sales and strong demand for AI-related semiconductor testing drove the performance. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 outlook: Management projected third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion , or $1.25 billion at the midpoint—reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. The guidance reflects continued investment in wafer fabrication and rising testing requirements for advanced AI chips used in data centers and vehicles. Teradyne projects Q3 revenue as AI-driven demand supports continued investment

Management projected third-quarter revenue of approximately , or $1.25 billion at the midpoint—reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. The guidance reflects continued investment in wafer fabrication and rising testing requirements for advanced AI chips used in data centers and vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Broader growth opportunities: Investors are focusing on demand for custom silicon, increasingly complex chips, memory testing and Teradyne’s robotics business. These trends could support elevated testing-equipment demand beyond the current quarter. TER Rides on Strong Semiconductor Test Segment: More Upside Ahead?

Investors are focusing on demand for custom silicon, increasingly complex chips, memory testing and Teradyne’s robotics business. These trends could support elevated testing-equipment demand beyond the current quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $550 price target, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $387 to $397, indicating continued confidence in Teradyne’s earnings momentum despite Morgan Stanley maintaining an Equal Weight rating.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $550 price target, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $387 to $397, indicating continued confidence in Teradyne’s earnings momentum despite Morgan Stanley maintaining an Equal Weight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Teradyne’s valuation remains demanding after the rally, with a reported P/E ratio near 50. Investors may require continued earnings and guidance beats to justify further gains.

Teradyne’s valuation remains demanding after the rally, with a reported P/E ratio near 50. Investors may require continued earnings and guidance beats to justify further gains. Negative Sentiment: Management and analysts noted potential margin variability and ongoing market competition. A slowdown in AI infrastructure spending, memory demand or semiconductor-capital-equipment investment could make the elevated growth expectations harder to sustain.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,310. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $365.49 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business's fifty day moving average price is $382.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.86.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.38. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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