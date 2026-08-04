California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,733 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $127.64.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is -338.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $500,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,937,371.80. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider J. M. Smucker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J. M. Smucker wasn't on the list.

While J. M. Smucker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here