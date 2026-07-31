California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,567 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Nucor worth $44,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 745.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 510,331 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,297,000 after buying an additional 82,668 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,028,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,802,127.24. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,614,750. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 29,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,879 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nucor from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $131.32 and a 1-year high of $270.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's payout ratio is 17.86%.

Key Stories Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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