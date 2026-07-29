California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 46,285 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of TJX Companies worth $269,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $160.62 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.78 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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