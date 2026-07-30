California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,929 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 16,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Sempra Energy worth $80,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sempra Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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