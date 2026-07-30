California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $126,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,450,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $672,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,520 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 53,827.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 660,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,023,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $655,820,000 after purchasing an additional 513,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

More Sherwin-Williams News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Sherwin-Williams reported adjusted EPS of $3.70 versus the $3.52 consensus and revenue of $6.79 billion versus expectations of $6.60 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, while all three reportable segments posted growth. Sherwin-Williams second-quarter financial results

Sherwin-Williams reported adjusted EPS of $3.70 versus the $3.52 consensus and revenue of $6.79 billion versus expectations of $6.60 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, while all three reportable segments posted growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year guidance. Adjusted 2026 EPS guidance was increased to $11.80-$12.20, above the roughly $11.74-$11.78 analyst expectation, while projected sales growth was lifted to the mid- to high-single-digit range from the prior low- to mid-single-digit outlook. The company also plans an approximately 8% price increase, supporting its pricing-power narrative. Sherwin-Williams lifts outlook

Adjusted 2026 EPS guidance was increased to $11.80-$12.20, above the roughly $11.74-$11.78 analyst expectation, while projected sales growth was lifted to the mid- to high-single-digit range from the prior low- to mid-single-digit outlook. The company also plans an approximately 8% price increase, supporting its pricing-power narrative. Positive Sentiment: Operational performance was broad-based. Paint Stores Group sales rose 5.1%, Consumer Brands Group sales jumped 21.5% aided by the Suvinil acquisition, and Performance Coatings sales increased 6.3%. Sherwin-Williams also returned substantial capital through dividends and share repurchases. Sherwin-Williams Q2 sales report

Paint Stores Group sales rose 5.1%, Consumer Brands Group sales jumped 21.5% aided by the Suvinil acquisition, and Performance Coatings sales increased 6.3%. Sherwin-Williams also returned substantial capital through dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan became more bullish. JPMorgan raised its SHW price target from $365 to $380 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 10.4% upside from the referenced price. Benzinga analyst update

JPMorgan raised its SHW price target from $365 to $380 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 10.4% upside from the referenced price. Neutral Sentiment: Demand remains a concern. Management indicated there had been “no meaningful improvement in demand,” suggesting that recent outperformance relies heavily on pricing, market-share gains and execution rather than a broad recovery in end markets.

Management indicated there had been “no meaningful improvement in demand,” suggesting that recent outperformance relies heavily on pricing, market-share gains and execution rather than a broad recovery in end markets. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures and valuation may limit enthusiasm. Raw-material inflation pressured gross margin, while SHW trades at a relatively premium earnings multiple. Investors may therefore take profits or remain cautious if volume growth does not improve alongside higher prices.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.8%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $344.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $323.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.18. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 67.97% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $360.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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