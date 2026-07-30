California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Transdigm Group worth $108,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock worth $47,135,464. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,265.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,267.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,267.44.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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