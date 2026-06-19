Cambient Family Office LLC Takes $5.70 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,520 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000. Arista Networks comprises about 0.8% of Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,563,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $169.84 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,475,822.32. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here