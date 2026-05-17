Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 13,614 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $56,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.6%

Micron Technology stock opened at $724.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $818.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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