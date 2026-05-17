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Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,359 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Cambridge Investment Research Advisors trimmed its Palantir stake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 17,359 shares and ending with 1,174,291 shares valued at about $208.7 million.
  • Other institutional investors also made mixed moves in PLTR, while institutions overall still hold 45.65% of the company’s shares.
  • Palantir reported strong quarterly results, including 84.7% year-over-year revenue growth and EPS of $0.33 versus the $0.28 estimate, but the stock still faces valuation concerns as some analysts and investors remain cautious.
  • Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,291 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,359 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $208,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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