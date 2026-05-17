Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,359 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,291 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,359 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $208,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.
Key Palantir Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains constructive after Palantir’s strong quarterly results, with one brokerage lifting its price target to $230 and keeping a Buy rating, citing the company’s powerful revenue growth and AI momentum. Freedom Broker Lifts Palantir (PLTR) Price Target After Strong Results
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir-linked defense and autonomy demand continues to show up in partner results, as Ondas reported explosive revenue growth and raised guidance, highlighting broader commercial and defense adoption of Palantir-powered technology. Palantir-Backed Ondas Stock Soars. Autonomous Drone Company Sees Revenue Grow 1,065%.
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish articles argue the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts and commentators pointing to Palantir’s rapid revenue growth, rising analyst targets, and long runway in AI and government software. Palantir's Critics Are "Right"—But They're Also Still Wrong
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage of President Trump’s purchases and public comments on Palantir has increased attention on the stock, but this is more of a sentiment driver than a direct business catalyst. Trump touted Palantir on Truth Social after buying the company's stock, records show
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-form outlook pieces and “stock price in 2030” predictions are keeping Palantir in the spotlight, but they do not materially change the near-term fundamental picture. This Will Be Palantir Technologies Stock Price in 2030
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to focus on valuation, with some investors arguing Palantir’s premium is too high even after exceptional growth, which may be contributing to the stock’s weakness. Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 5 Years?
- Negative Sentiment: Additional reports note that Palantir is still trading well below recent highs after a strong run, with investors rotating away from software names and some insiders reportedly selling more than buying. Retail traders are trimming holdings of longtime AI favorite Palantir in a pivot from software stocks
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PLTR opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $207.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Palantir Technologies
(Free Report
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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
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