Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 2.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark's previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

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